Trump accuses Biden's officials of authorizing surveillance program
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump accused senior figures from former President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday of authorizing a secret surveillance program aimed at members of Congress.
“Documents show conclusively that Christopher Wray, Deranged Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and other crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration, signed off on Operation Arctic Frost,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
He further alleged that the operation involved monitoring lawmakers and recording their phone calls. “They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump stated. “These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behavior!”
Documents released Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee indicate that former Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and FBI Director Christopher Wray signed off on the April 4, 2022, authorization for the FBI’s “Arctic Frost” probe.
The release coincided with the committee’s announcement that it had obtained materials related to alleged Justice Department surveillance activities, as stated by reports.
