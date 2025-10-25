Coalition Of The Willing Chairs Agree On Urgent Support For Ukraine's Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Office of the President of Ukraine published the relevant statement made by the co-chairs, following the Coalition's meeting, Ukrinform reports.

The leaders demonstrated unity in supporting Ukraine, especially during this difficult winter period, as well as a shared commitment to a just and lasting peace and an end to violence.

They welcomed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's "support for a full, unconditional ceasefire." At the same time, they noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "rejected a ceasefire" and that the aggressor state "had escalated its attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure and recklessly violated NATO airspace."

The leaders fully endorsed the statements of U.S. President Donald Trump that the current line of contact must be the starting point for any talks. They reaffirmed their full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the principle that borders cannot be changed by force.

They emphasized the importance of increasing economic pressure on Russia – both now and until a just and lasting peace for Ukraine is secured. They agreed to take further steps to phase out Russian oil and gas from the global market, end residual imports of these energy resources into their own countries, and prevent third countries from trading in Russian energy, which enables continued aggression. They also welcomed the recent U.S. actions aimed at achieving these goals.

The leaders agreed to continue working on additional measures to address the threat posed by "shadow fleet" vessels to maritime safety and national security. Such measures include further sanctions, deterring third countries from engaging with the "shadow fleet," enhancing information sharing, and taking regulatory and preventive actions.

They also agreed to deepen coordination to increase collective effectiveness.

They expressed their intention to meet Ukraine's urgent financial needs for 2026-2027, including exploring options for using the full value of Russia's frozen assets, so that Ukraine has the resources necessary to defend its territory and rebuild the capabilities of its Armed Forces. This would be in addition to existing bilateral military assistance, the volume of which will not decrease.

The leaders strongly condemned Russia's ongoing campaign to destroy Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure, aimed at creating a humanitarian catastrophe and undermining the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

In conclusion, the heads of state confirmed their commitment to establishing reliable mechanisms to ensure Ukraine's future security, enabling it to defend itself against potential attacks.

Read also: Netherlands backs joint statement by European leaders and President Zelensky on ceasefire in Ukraine

They also reaffirmed plans to deploy multinational forces in Ukraine after hostilities cease, in order to secure Ukrainian air and maritime space and assist in the restoration of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

As reported, on October 24, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly held a Coalition of the Willing meeting. Some participants gathered in London, while others joined online.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who took part in the meeting, stated that the current frontline should serve as the starting point for peace negotiations.