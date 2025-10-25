Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 910 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As of October 25, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,287 (+4) enemy tanks, 23,459 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 33,987 (+15) artillery systems, 1,526 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,230 (+0) air defense systems, 428 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 74,185 (+359) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,880 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 65,436 (+80) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,981 (+0) units of special equipment.





Read also: Enemy attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires break out, eight injured

As Ukrinform reported, on October 24, there were over 120 combat engagements on the front. The Pokrovsk direction was the most intense.