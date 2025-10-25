403
Renowned Film Director Shree Narayan Singh Wins The Hearts Of Aaftians At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The students of AAFT School of Cinema were treated to an unforgettable masterclass as acclaimed filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh visited Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, to share his cinematic journey and experiences with the new batch.
Known for his socially impactful and commercially successful films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), and Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai (2012), Shree Narayan Singh captivated the young audience with his inspiring storytelling and deep insights into the craft of filmmaking.
During his interaction, Shree Narayan Singh expressed his belief that cinema is not only a medium of entertainment but also a powerful tool for social change. He narrated anecdotes from his film sets, shared challenges faced during production, and highlighted the importance of persistence, research, and passion in creating meaningful cinema.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, praised Singh for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. "Directors like Shree Narayan Singh prove that films can transform society and ignite conversations that matter. His work is a true inspiration for budding filmmakers," said Dr. Marwah.
As a gesture of honor, Dr. Marwah presented Shree Narayan Singh with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC), recognizing his outstanding contribution to the world of films.
The session ended with thunderous applause, as students left the auditorium not only enlightened but also highly motivated to pursue their cinematic dreams.
