Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philippines’ Mount Kanlaon Erupts, Spews Ash 2 Kilometers High

Philippines’ Mount Kanlaon Erupts, Spews Ash 2 Kilometers High


2025-10-25 02:17:01
(MENAFN) Mount Kanlaon in central Philippines erupted Friday evening, authorities confirmed, prompting warnings to nearby communities.

"Ongoing eruption at Kanlaon volcano. Details to follow," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said in a social media advisory.

Mariton Antonia Bornas, chief of the Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division at PHIVOLCS, told a radio program that the eruption was "minor," occurring at 8:06 p.m. local time Friday.

"The eruption lasted for three to four minutes, and created a plume 2 kilometers from the crater," Bornas said, noting that seismologists observed pyroclastic density currents—fast-moving flows of hot gas and volcanic debris—descending the volcano’s slopes.

The volcano remains at alert level 2, which restricts access to the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone, Bornas added.

Kanlaon, located between Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental on the island of Negros, is among the Philippines’ 24 most active volcanoes. Its last eruption occurred in April.

MENAFN25102025000045017169ID1110245763



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search