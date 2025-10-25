403
Philippines’ Mount Kanlaon Erupts, Spews Ash 2 Kilometers High
(MENAFN) Mount Kanlaon in central Philippines erupted Friday evening, authorities confirmed, prompting warnings to nearby communities.
"Ongoing eruption at Kanlaon volcano. Details to follow," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said in a social media advisory.
Mariton Antonia Bornas, chief of the Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division at PHIVOLCS, told a radio program that the eruption was "minor," occurring at 8:06 p.m. local time Friday.
"The eruption lasted for three to four minutes, and created a plume 2 kilometers from the crater," Bornas said, noting that seismologists observed pyroclastic density currents—fast-moving flows of hot gas and volcanic debris—descending the volcano’s slopes.
The volcano remains at alert level 2, which restricts access to the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone, Bornas added.
Kanlaon, located between Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental on the island of Negros, is among the Philippines’ 24 most active volcanoes. Its last eruption occurred in April.
