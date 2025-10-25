EDB, UN ESCAP Conclude Regional Energy Training Project In Central Asia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The final session of Central Asia regional energy project led by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) has concluded, Trend reports via the EDB.

The initiative, launched in April, aimed to strengthen cooperation and knowledge-sharing among Central Asian countries in the field of power system operation and dispatch management. It formed part of the EDB's broader Water and Energy Complex of Central Asia program and was supported by UN ESCAP and the EDB Technical Assistance Fund.

Over six months, the project delivered seven training modules focused on improving the skills of dispatch center personnel, enhancing system reliability, and fostering regional links within the energy sector.

A total of 164 specialists from key energy companies and institutions across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan took part. Participants represented organizations such as KEGOC (Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company), the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan's National Dispatch Center, Tajikistan's Barqi Tojik, Turkmenenergo, and the Coordination and Dispatch Center Energia.

Sessions covered modern approaches to power system management, digitalization, monitoring, and reliability, combining lectures from industry experts with practical case studies and discussions on current challenges facing the sector.

UN ESCAP's Director of Energy Division, Hongpeng Liu, met with representatives of the EDB to review the project's outcomes and discuss future cooperation under a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024. The sides expressed interest in continuing joint technical assistance programs in 2026, with a focus on developing professional expertise in energy, water management, and infrastructure across the EDB member states.