Benavest Helps Americans Navigate 2026 ACA And Major Health Plan Premium Increases

MENAFN - GetNews)BenaVest, a leading national insurance FMO and General Agency specializing in Affordable Care Act (ACA) and major health insurance carriers, is stepping up to assist consumers nationwide as carriers issue letters notifying members of significant

Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) shows that insurers have requested an average 15% premium increase on ACA Marketplace plans for 2026, marking the most significant jump in years. Many carriers attribute these rate hikes to rising medical costs and the expiration of enhanced federal subsidies.

“If you've received a letter about your health plan rates going up, BenaVest is here to help,” said Hugo Huamanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest.“We connect consumers with affordable health insurance plans from both the ACA Marketplace and major carriers, offering free quoting tools to compare options and maximize savings.”

How BenaVest Helps Consumers Save on Health Coverage

BenaVest offers a simple, free health insurance quote tool that lets consumers compare ACA and health insurance carrier plans instantly in their area. With BenaVest, individuals and families can:



Get a free quote to explore health insurance options and uncover potential savings in minutes.

Learn more about ACA and general health plans.

Receive expert guidance if affected by premium increase notices from their current carrier.

Speak directly with Licensed and Certified Agents by calling 877-962-8332 or 954-998-4704. Visit a local Enrollment Center, where BenaVest agents in multiple states are ready to assist in person.

“Don't settle for higher rates without exploring your options,” added Huamanchumo.“Our agents provide personalized support to help you find the right plan and save money before the 2026 Open Enrollment Period ends.”

Does Benavest Charge for Services?

BenaVest does not charge consumers directly for its services. The company and its licensed agents are compensated through commissions paid by insurance carriers- already included in the plan's premium.

Whether a consumer enrolls directly through the Health Insurance Marketplace or with assistance from a BenaVest agent, the premium amount remains the same.

All BenaVest agents are fully licensed professionals, having completed state licensing requirements and CMS certification to guide consumers through the enrollment process with professionalism and integrity.

About BenaVest

BenaVest is a national insurance organization dedicated to helping Americans secure quality health coverage through ACA Marketplace plans and leading general health insurance carriers. Learn more about us on our About Us page.

Through its free quoting platform, educational resources, and personalized support, BenaVest empowers consumers to make confident health insurance decisions.

Consumers can get a free quote, explore affordable ACA and general health plans, or contact BenaVest for help navigating premium increases and coverage options.

For more information, visit