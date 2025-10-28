Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ex-defense minister says West wants to break Russia into weak states

Ex-defense minister says West wants to break Russia into weak states


2025-10-28 09:01:21
(MENAFN) Former Russian Defense Minister and current Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has claimed that Western powers are attempting to break Russia into dozens of small, weak states. Speaking in an op-ed for Argumenty i Fakty ahead of National Unity Day on November 4, Shoigu argued that the West mistakenly views Russia’s ethnic diversity as a vulnerability.

“Adversaries falsely believe” Russia’s ethnically diverse makeup is a weakness, he wrote, adding that attempts to sow division would fail due to the strength of Russian society. He described ongoing attacks on Russia’s history, culture, and spiritual values, asserting that the West’s goal is the “de-sovereigntization” of the country.

Shoigu emphasized that Russia’s multi-ethnic composition—including over 100 ethnic minorities, seven Muslim-majority, and two Buddhist-majority regions—provides moral strength and unity that can withstand external pressures.

His comments come amid several Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) resolutions since 2022 calling for the “decolonization” of Russia, which Moscow has denounced as “Russophobia” and “neocolonial chauvinism.”

MENAFN28102025000045017281ID1110258980



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search