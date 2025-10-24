403
MEG, BTB, Aritzia At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 94 cents. This week, Rocket Doctor engaged Fundamental Research Corp. an independent small-cap research firm, for analyst coverage.
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $36.15. This week, Altius Minerals rose 1.6% to $36.06 on volume of 12,693 shares.
Aritzia Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $94.86. This week, Aritzia rose 3.2% to $94.81 on volume of 730,584 shares.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust BTB) Hit a 52-Week High of $3.96. This week, Ewing Morris, on behalf of investment vehicles and accounts managed by it, announced the completion of its all-cash offer to acquire Units of BTB at a price of $4.10 per Unit, for an aggregate cost of approximately $32,800,000.
Cabral Gold Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $58 cents. This week, Cabral announced drill results from a recently completed diamond drill hole at the Pau de Merena target. PDM is located 2.5km NW of the Central gold deposit and within the Cuiú Cuiú district.
Colliers International Group Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $237.55. Friday, Colliers rose 1.0% on volume of 5,289 shares
Celestica Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $419.04. Friday, Celestica rose 4.2% on volume of 129,798 shares
Enerflex Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $17.28. Thursday, Enerflex rose 3.1% on volume of 72,569 shares
EMP Metals Corp. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 51 cents. This week, EMP reported that its Project Aurora partner, Saltworks Technologies Inc. has announced the release of its second-generation Direct Lithium Extraction technology.
Extendicare Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $16.31. This week, Extendicare shares rose 4.3% on volume of 636,415 shares
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $73.79. This week, Finning rose 1.0% on volume of 1,053,798 shares
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) Hit a 52-Week High of $184.20. Friday, Hammond rose 18.0% on volume of 96,778 shares
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $163.25. This week, the company announced it would disclose its 2025 third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday, November 4, after market close. Management will discuss the results during a conference call to be held the following day, at 9:00 a.m. (ET)
MEG Energy Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $29.06. This week, MEG announced today that its special meeting of of common shares of MEG to vote on the proposed plan of arrangement involving MEG, the MEG Shareholders and Cenovus Energy Inc. previously scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, has been postponed to Thursday, October 30, at 9:00 a.m.
