Paul C. Sereno
- Professor of Paleontology, University of Chicago
I grew up in a suburb of Chicago and studied art and biology as an undergraduate. During a behind-the-scenes tour at the American Museum in New York, I saw paleontology as pure 'science adventure.' Soon I trekked to far-flung collections in China and Mongolia, finding my first fossils at the famous Flaming Cliffs in the Gobi Desert. A few years later, I returned close to home, joining the faculty at the University of Chicago.
My field work began in the foothills of the Andes in Argentina, where I discovered the oldest dinosaurs including the dog-sized Eoraptor ("dawn raptor"). By the 1990s my expeditions shifted to the Sahara Desert to unearth Africa's lost world of dinosaurs. On challenging expeditions into the heart of the Sahara, I have brought to light a menagerie of new species including ponderous long-necked plant-eaters like Nigersaurus (“Niger reptile”), meat-eaters like Afrovenator (“African hunter”), and Rugops (“rough face”), and a bizarre huge-clawed fish-eater Suchomimus (“crocodile mimic”). Other discoveries include the world's largest crocodile, the 40-foot-long“SuperCroc” (Sarcosuchus), the triple-fanged, horned“BoarCroc” (Kaprosuchus), and Africa's first pterosaur (winged reptile) with a 15-foot wingspan. Sereno's latest work involves the 50-foot long skeleton of the largest predator ever, the semiaquatic dinosaur Spinosaurus. One of my greatest discoveries is a stunning archaeological site preserving hundreds of human burials and thousands of artifacts from a time before the pyramid. The ancient graveyard records the life and times in a“Green Sahara” that was home to 6-foot long perch, crocodiles and hippos.
Besides science papers, I have fun making documentaries and writing stories in National Geographic and books for kids. I also have launched two other projects to share the excitement and adventure of science, Scitopia Chicago, a teen and community science center in Chicago, and NigerHeritage, a plan to build novel museums on Africa in the country of Niger.Experience
- –present Professor, University of Chicago
- 1987 Columbia University, PhD/Paleontology
The Century Club, Newsweek magazine 1997, 50 Most Beautiful People, People magazine 1997, 100 Best People in the World, Esquire magazine 1997, Walker Prize,Explorer-in-Residence, National Geographic Society 2003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment