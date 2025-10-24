Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Strengthens Economic Ties With Greece As Bilateral Trade Nears $660 Mln

Azerbaijan Strengthens Economic Ties With Greece As Bilateral Trade Nears $660 Mln


2025-10-24 03:09:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Greece reached $658.6 million in January–September 2025, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports. This marks an increase of...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN24102025000195011045ID1110244625



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search