403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US to reach trade agreement with Brazil—Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he expects to reach a trade agreement with Brazil after meeting President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
"It's a great honor to be with the president of Brazil - it's a great country. It's a big, beautiful country," Trump said. "I think we'll be able to do some pretty good deals. We've been speaking, and I think we'll end up having a very good relationship."
He expressed optimism about swift progress, noting, "They can offer a lot and we can offer a lot - and it's good for both countries," adding that negotiations could conclude "pretty quickly."
Lula emphasized the strength of Brazil-US relations, describing them as "extraordinary" and asserting that there is no reason for conflict between the two nations.
The in-person meeting follows a period of tension, including 50% US tariffs and sanctions targeting Brazilian officials linked to investigations involving Trump ally and former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to 27 years for plotting a coup. The leaders had previously spoken via video call in early October before arranging this face-to-face discussion.
Trump also expressed confidence in upcoming negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. "I think we're gonna have a deal with China. They want to make a deal. We want to make a deal," he said, noting that further meetings are planned in China and either Washington or Mar-a-Lago.
"It's a great honor to be with the president of Brazil - it's a great country. It's a big, beautiful country," Trump said. "I think we'll be able to do some pretty good deals. We've been speaking, and I think we'll end up having a very good relationship."
He expressed optimism about swift progress, noting, "They can offer a lot and we can offer a lot - and it's good for both countries," adding that negotiations could conclude "pretty quickly."
Lula emphasized the strength of Brazil-US relations, describing them as "extraordinary" and asserting that there is no reason for conflict between the two nations.
The in-person meeting follows a period of tension, including 50% US tariffs and sanctions targeting Brazilian officials linked to investigations involving Trump ally and former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to 27 years for plotting a coup. The leaders had previously spoken via video call in early October before arranging this face-to-face discussion.
Trump also expressed confidence in upcoming negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. "I think we're gonna have a deal with China. They want to make a deal. We want to make a deal," he said, noting that further meetings are planned in China and either Washington or Mar-a-Lago.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment