British Media Delegation Concludes Its Visit To Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra) – A British media delegation concluded its visit to Jordan on Friday, following an invitation by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) as part of a multi-day tour that included meetings with several senior officials.According to a statement by the JTB, the delegation visited major tourism, archaeological, and natural sites across various governorates of the Kingdom. The visit aimed to enhance Jordan's visibility on the global tourism and investment map.JTB Director-General Abdulrazzaq Arabiyat said the British market is one of the key target markets for the board's promotional campaigns and programs.He noted that this visit comes within the framework of ongoing efforts to attract more visitors from the UK.Arabiyat added that the trip builds on a series of media visits organized by the JTB in recent months for similar delegations from France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Poland, all part of the broader effort to promote Jordan's diverse tourism offerings in major international markets.The British delegation included representatives from prominent media outlets such as the BBC and Lonely Planet, one of the world's leading travel and tourism references.During their tour, the media representatives explored several of Jordan's iconic landmarks, including the Roman Theater, Downtown Amman, the Jordan Museum, and Amman Citadel; Ajloun Castle, the Ajloun Cable Car, and Our Lady of the Mountain Church; the ancient city of Jerash; the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ (Bethany beyond the Jordan); the Dead Sea; the city of Petra one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and Aqaba on the Red Sea.The delegation documented their experiences through reports and media content showcasing Jordan's unique tourism attractions.Throughout the visit, the delegation also met with senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Ministry of Government Communications, the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the Jordan Tourism Board, the Department of Antiquities, the Baptism Site Commission, and the British Embassy in Amman.