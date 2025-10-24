Alley Melbourne Named Finalist At The Google Agency Excellence Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Google Agency Excellence Awards"Alley Group has been reconginised as a finalist in 5 categories of the 2025 Google Agency Excellency Awards

Alley Melbourne has been recognised as a finalist in five categories at the 2025 Google Agency Excellence Awards, cementing its position as one of the most innovative and high-performing digital agencies in the region.

The agency is shortlisted for:



AI Excellence

App Growth

Brand Awareness

Lead Generation Search Transformation



It's a rare achievement that showcases the breadth and depth of Alley's work across key areas of digital marketing. It also reaffirms the agency's dedication to innovation and performance through its strong partnership with Google.

Di Sandhu, General Manager at Alley Melbourne, said this recognition reflects the hard work and creativity of the entire team.“Being recognised across five categories is an incredible moment for us. It shows that the work we're doing across AI, search, video, and lead generation is truly moving the needle for our clients. Our success is driven by our people, their ideas, and our shared belief in using technology to make marketing more effective.”

The Google Agency Excellence Awards celebrate agencies across the Asia-Pacific region that are delivering performance through creativity, strategic use of data, and advanced platform execution.

For more information about the finalists, visit Google's official announcement at

About Alley Group

Alley Group is a leading Australian digital marketing agency specialising in SEO, paid media, and performance strategy. Founded in 2014 and now backed by Nunn Media, Alley operates globally with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Los Angeles. Known for delivering measurable business outcomes, Alley combines deep technical expertise with senior-led strategies across enterprise, local, and international SEO. The agency's data-driven approach and integrated service model have earned it recognition as a Google Premier Partner and multiple industry awards. Trusted by some of Australia's biggest brands, Alley is at the forefront of digital innovation and long-term growth strategy.