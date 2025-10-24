SLC Appoints Veena Dandapani As Chief Operating Officer To Drive Global Expansion And Advance SIM-Based Identity Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLC Digital, a pioneer in SIM-based identity verification and secure communication technologies, today announced the appointment of Veena Dandapani as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A globally recognized digital transformation and product leader, Dandapani joins SLC's executive team to drive operational scale, strategic growth, and enterprise partnerships as the company expands its footprint across financial services, telecom, and digital identity ecosystems.









SLC Names Veena Dandapani COO to Lead Global Growth and SIM Identity Innovation

Dandapani brings more than two decades of leadership across fintech, payments, and global technology organizations. She has held senior executive roles at Western Union, Pagaya Technologies, and OtterBox, where she led multi-billion-dollar digital transformation initiatives, scaled AI-driven lending platforms, and launched new digital commerce ventures across global markets. In addition, she serves on the Board of Directors of FirstBank, and is NACD-certified in Cyber-Risk Oversight.

"Veena's proven ability to scale operations and deliver transformation at enterprise scale is exactly what SLC needs for our next growth chapter," said Travis McGregor, CEO of SLC Digital. "Her combination of commercial foresight, operational discipline, and global perspective will be pivotal as we extend SIM-rooted identity and secure messaging to enterprises worldwide."

As Chief Operating Officer, Dandapani will oversee SLC's global operations, corporate strategy, technology, and client delivery-driving alignment across teams, partners, and markets. She will focus on operationalizing SLC's multi-phase rollout across telecom mobile networks, financial institutions, and enterprise partners, advancing the company's mission to make mobile identity the foundation of secure, compliant, and trusted digital interactions.

"SLC is redefining how trust and identity are established in a digital-first, high-risk environment," said Veena Dandapani, Chief Operating Officer of SLC. "Our platform is uniquely capable of verifying identity and preventing fraud at the network level, where it matters most. I'm thrilled to help advance SLC's mission and bring its vision of telecom-rooted digital trust to life on a global scale."

About SLC

SLC is a next-generation secure messaging and mobile identity platform rooted in the SIM/eSIM infrastructure. By fusing telecom-grade security with enterprise-grade compliance, SLC enables financial institutions, remittance providers, and enterprises to verify identity and prevent fraud at the source - without relying on vulnerable SMS or device-based authentication. The company's platform is built to global standards and trusted by partners across banking, telecom, and digital ecosystems.

Read the full announcement here:

/press/veena-dandapani

Press inquiries

SLC Digital

/

Travis M. McGregor

...tal