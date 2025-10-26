Chronicles Of 44-Day Patriotic War: Road To Glorious Victory

MENAFN - AzerNews) October 26 marked the 30th day of Azerbaijan's 44-day Patriotic War, a day etched in national memory for its sweeping victories and acts of valor.

In response to Armenia's large-scale provocations launched on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani Army, under the command of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, initiated a counter-offensive that would ultimately end decades of occupation and restore territorial integrity.

On this day, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation to announce the liberation of several strategic villages and the city of Gubadli. The reclaimed territories included Birinji Alibayli, Ikini Alibayli, Raband, and Yenikand in Zangilan district; Govshudlu, Sofulu, Dag Mashanli, Kurdlar, Hovuslu, and Chelebiler in Jabrayil district; and Padar, Efendiler, Yusifbayli, Chaytumas, Khanlig, Sariyataq, Mollaburhan, along with Gubadli city in Gubadli district.

In recognition of their leadership and bravery, President Aliyev personally congratulated military unit commanders Yashar Hasanov and Zaur Guliyev, who played key roles in the liberation of Gubadli and surrounding villages. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva also commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt post on her official Instagram page, celebrating the liberation of villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli.

The day was not without continued aggression from Armenian forces. In a blatant violation of the newly established humanitarian ceasefire, Armenian units shelled Azerbaijani positions and civilian settlements across Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Fuzuli, Gubadli, and Lachin. Shelling also came from Armenia's Berd, Chambarak, and Vardenis districts, targeting Tovuz, Gadabay, and Dashkasan. The enemy deployed various firearms, mortars, and artillery, including the "Smerch" multiple rocket launcher system, which struck Tartar city. Over 200 shells were fired at Azerbaijani settlements on October 26 alone.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry released video footage showcasing the newly liberated Padar and Khanlig villages, as well as Gubadli city.

The human toll of the conflict remained heavy. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, from September 27 to October 26 at noon, Armenian shelling had claimed the lives of 65 civilians and injured 297 others. A total of 2,243 homes, 90 apartment buildings, and 402 civilian facilities were rendered unusable.

Among the many acts of heroism, Junior Sergeant Rahib Hashimov distinguished himself by successfully completing a combat mission that resulted in the destruction of several enemy artillery units.

The thirtieth day of the war powerfully reflects Azerbaijan's steadfast determination, tactical strength, and the profound sacrifices made in the quest for justice and national sovereignty.