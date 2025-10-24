Slamcore Unveils AI-Powered Safety System To Make Forklifts Safety-Aware And Reduce Warehouse Accidents

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Slamcore launches new AI-powered safety solution that turns forklifts into safety-aware machines

October 24, 2025 by Sam Francis

Slamcore, a specialist developer of spatial intelligence software, has launched Slamcore Alert, a dedicated pedestrian detection and driver alert solution.

This new system immediately transforms existing industrial machines – such as forklifts and manual material handling equipment – into safety-aware assets.

While the warehouse and logistics industry is increasingly focused on expensive, full-scale autonomous robots, Slamcore is addressing the market's immediate need for practical solutions that maximize current resources and help protect workers.

The rush to meet local manufacturing and same-day delivery demands has led to increasingly crowded and inefficient warehouses.

Data shows that most forklifts are doing productive work less than 50 percent of the time, while the safety risk is dire, with approximately two people killed by forklifts in the US every week.

Slamcore Alert addresses this dual challenge, ensuring that operations can increase efficiency without compromising the safety of human workers.

Slamcore Alert directly tackles this crisis by applying cutting-edge AI to accident prediction. The system consists of an intelligent, AI-enabled camera that can be quickly added to existing vehicles.

It continuously monitors the vehicle's surroundings for pedestrians and immediately alerts the operator to potential safety concerns with no wearables required.

Slamcore Alert is a specialized feature that builds upon the foundation of Slamcore Aware, the company's existing visual-spatial solution that functions as a powerful RTLS (Real-Time Location System).

This foundational tracking data enables comprehensive traffic flow optimization in facilities where people, manual vehicles, and mobile robots operate alongside each other.

Owen Nicholson, CEO of Slamcore, says:“Robot-only operations simply isn't feasible for most existing facilities, especially since the forklift market continues to grow rapidly.

“We are moving beyond that mindset. Our technology empowers human controlled, existing machines with 'robot eyes' to give them the precise spatial perception they need to operate effectively and safely.”

Slamcore Alert provides immediate ROI through accident reduction and enhanced worker protection. This safety layer complements Slamcore Aware, which already offers a practical, fast return on investment by enhancing the performance of current assets rather than requiring expensive, large-scale overhauls.

Together, the two solutions make factories and warehouses not just more efficient, but significantly safer places to work.