Govt Highlights Major Digital Reforms In Itis, Expands Apprenticeship And Dual Training Models

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has said that it has taken a number of reform measures to modernise Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The measures are aimed at expanding expand industry-linked training and strengthening apprenticeship programmes, said Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary in Rajya Sabha in written reply to a question.

Digital Ecosystem Strengthened for ITI Trainees

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) now delivers 169 National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) compliant courses through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

These courses are supported by digital platforms such as Bharat Skills and the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), which provide e-content, videos and other learning materials.

Theory examinations under the All India Trade Test (AITT) are fully conducted in computer based mode, while scheduling, evaluation and certification are managed digitally through SIDH.

Practical exams are administered by states, video-recorded for transparency and assessed online.

Dual System of Training Expanded

The Dual System of Training (DST), combining classroom learning with structured on the job training, is being expanded across all Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) trades.

All new third-shift ITI affiliations are now permitted only under DST, and DST enrolment has been included as a parameter in the data-driven ITI grading system to encourage wider industry participation.

NATS Expands Apprenticeship in Emerging Sectors

The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) continues to provide on the job training for graduates, diploma holders and Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) students through four regional apprenticeship boards.

NAPS Offers Stipend Support; TPAs Empanelled to Aid MSMEs

Under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme-2 (NAPS-2), the government provides stipend support of up to 25 percent of the minimum prescribed stipend, capped at Rs 1,500 per apprentice per month via DBT.

To ease compliance for establishments, including MSMEs, the Ministry has empanelled Third Party Aggregators (TPAs) to assist with tasks such as registration, contract issuance, attendance uploads, assessment processing and stipend documentation.

