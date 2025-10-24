Ainewsbreaks Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) Reports First-Half 2025 Results And Highlights Global Expansion In AI Robotics

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, along with a business update reflecting major operational milestones and international growth. CEO Fareed Aljawhari highlighted the company's successful $15.5 million IPO in March and recent deployments of its autonomous police patrol with Dubai Police at Global Village and Expo City, showcasing its advanced AI facial recognition and behavior analysis technologies. Micropolis expanded its footprint through strategic partnerships with SEE Holdings, Hader Security, and AERXIO, and signed an agreement with Helsingborgs Hamn AB and MCS Robotics to develop the“Box Cleaner” robot for port environments. The company also presented its innovations at leading events including the Airport Show Dubai, Make it in the Emirates, ADNOC Safety Day, and GITEX 2025, underscoring its role as a global leader in autonomous robotics and smart city applications.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

