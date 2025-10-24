Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Strengthens Mudra Neural Technology, Blazes The Trail In AI-Wearables Market - Positioned As The Universal Alternative To Proprietary Neural Band



WLDS's flagship products, the Mudra Band and Mudra Link, stand out in the market by enabling users to convert simple finger gestures into digital commands for smart devices.

Users can scroll through photos, change music, or navigate XR environments with micro gestures, no screens or controllers needed. It supports various Operating Systems and works on multiple consumer electronics verticals.

The recent entry of a major tech player into neural band wearables underscores the maturity of this technology as a camera-free alternative that performs on par with, and in many contexts better than, gesture-recognition cameras. As consumer awareness of neural control expands, demand for open, cross-platform solutions is accelerating.

In a testament to its solid market potential, Wearable Devices Ltd.'s revenue surged fivefold to $522,000 in 2024, despite the challenges, indicating a promising future for the company and its investors. WLDS's Mudra platform is designed from inception to serve both commercial and professional domains - from everyday smart-device control to mission-critical environments - through a single, scalable biosignal AI framework.

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS ) is a growth company leading the change in the way humans use their devices by eliminating the need for physical touch using a wrist wearable band. The devices include AI glasses, Augmented reality glasses, smart TVs, Tablets, Laptops, Robots, etc. With a strong reputation from its Mudra devices, equipped to translate signals from hand and wrist movements into digital commands, Wearable Devices is creating a new experience in the way AI, next-generation interfaces, and wearable devices interact (ibn/ezvsH ).

The AI-enabled wearable device industry is projected to rise from a $38.85 billion valuation in 2024 to approximately $260.29 billion in 2032, suggesting a full-blown tech revolution in the industry with an impressive 27.0% CAGR. According to experts, the wearable AI ecosystem encompasses...

