South Korea Orders Arrest of Former President’s Wife
(MENAFN) A South Korean court has issued a detention warrant for Kim Keon-hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is currently held on insurrection and related charges, a special counsel team confirmed Tuesday night.
The Seoul Central District Court granted the warrant following a request from independent counsel Min Joong-ki. The charges include violations of the capital market act, the political funds act, and laws against accepting bribes for mediation. The court stated the detention was necessary to ensure Kim does not destroy evidence.
Kim was taken into custody at the Seoul Southern Detention Center, where she had been waiting for the court's ruling after attending a detention hearing.
This case marks a historic first in South Korea’s constitutional history, as it is the initial instance where a former presidential couple has been detained simultaneously.
Meanwhile, Yoon Suk-yeol has been held at a separate detention facility since July 10, facing insurrection charges linked to his brief imposition of martial law last December.
Kim faces allegations of manipulating stock prices, influencing candidate nominations in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections, and accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church in return for business favors.
