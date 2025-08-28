Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Stanford study reveals sharp decline in entry-level jobs in AI sectors

Stanford study reveals sharp decline in entry-level jobs in AI sectors


2025-08-28 08:28:49
(MENAFN) Employment prospects for young workers in industries heavily impacted by artificial intelligence have fallen sharply, with job postings in those sectors down 13% over the past three years, according to findings from researchers at Stanford’s Digital Economy Lab. The study cautions that rapid advances in automation are reshaping opportunities for new graduates and could signal broader disruptions in the labor market.

The report, titled Canaries in the Coal Mine? Six Facts about the Recent Employment Effects of Artificial Intelligence, points to software development, customer service, accounting, and administrative support as the industries most affected. Among workers aged 22 to 25, overall employment in these roles has dropped by 6% since late 2022, with entry-level software developers experiencing the steepest decline—a 20% reduction in job postings.

By contrast, older professionals appear less vulnerable. In fact, within the same four at-risk industries, employment for senior employees has grown by 6–9% since 2022. Meanwhile, in fields less exposed to AI automation, including logistics, maintenance, and other hands-on work, the number of entry-level opportunities for younger workers has risen between 6% and 13%.

The analysis also highlights a clear divide in how AI impacts different roles. Jobs where AI primarily replaces human tasks are shrinking for young professionals, while positions where the technology serves as a tool for support are seeing growth. Researchers examined other possible explanations for these changes but concluded that AI-driven automation is the main driver behind the trend.

MENAFN28082025000045017281ID1109988455

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search