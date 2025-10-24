Fairchild Gold (TSX.V: FAIR) Announces Major Asset Acquisition, High-Profile Advisory Board Appointments



With the acquisition of the Golden Arrow Project, Fairchild is taking a decisive strategic step toward building a world-class Nevada-focused portfolio, states Executive Chairman Nikolas Perrault

The Golden Arrow property encompasses two principal resource areas known as Gold Coin and Hidden Hill Fairchild also appointed Malcolm Smith and Ambassador Hans H. Hertell to its Strategic Advisory Board

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network

Fairchild (TSX.V: FAIR) is positioning itself as a significant player in Nevada's prolific mining landscape with the announcement of its acquisition of the Golden Arrow Project, an advanced-stage gold and silver property located along the highly prospective Walker Lane Shear Zone (ibn/5ZD9A ). The Vancouver-based mineral exploration company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Emergent Metals Corp. to acquire 100% interest in the past-producing property. This strategic move comes alongside the company's expansion of its advisory team with experienced industry professionals (ibn/rKyXT ).

“By securing 100% ownership of the Golden Arrow Project, Fairchild is taking a decisive strategic step toward building a world-class Nevada-focused portfolio,” said Fairchild Gold Executive Chairman Nikolas Perrault.“Golden Arrow combines a meaningful NI 43-101 resource, strong exploration upside and a...

