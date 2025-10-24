Berry Law Expands Omaha Footprint With New Office On West Center Road As Part Of 60Th Anniversary Milestone

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Berry Law, a nationally recognized Veteran-owned law firm based in Nebraska, continues its expansion in 2025 with the opening of a new office at 14752 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68144. This marks the second Omaha area office launched in 2025, further reinforcing Berry Law's commitment to serving clients across the region with accessible, mission-driven legal representation.

The opening coincides with the firm's 60th anniversary. The firm now operates in Lincoln, Council Bluffs, and three strategic Omaha locations, with 200+ employees in 11 states including Washington D.C. continuing its legacy of defending the rights of the seriously injured and standing beside America's Veterans.

“This isn't just about growth-it's about meaningful expansion into communities that support our Veterans,” said Bob Musilek, Chief Marketing Officer of Berry Law.“Opening two new Omaha offices in one year is a statement of intent. It proves that our mission to serve the seriously injured resonates across Nebraska and beyond.”

Founded in 1965 by decorated Vietnam Veteran John Stevens Berry Sr., Berry Law remains a symbol of resilience, client-centered advocacy, and military values.

The firm will formally commemorate its 60th anniversary on November 7, 2025, at its historic Lincoln headquarters on 70th and O Street, where the team will honor the retirement and extraordinary legacy of founder John Stevens Berry Sr. The event will serve as both a tribute to six decades of legal excellence and a ceremonial handoff to the next generation of mission-driven leadership.

“We've spent 60 years fighting for justice,” said John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law and an Army Veteran.“What my father started with a typewriter and a conviction has grown into something much bigger. This new office is part of that legacy and our path forward.”

For more information on the new Omaha office or the 60th anniversary celebration, visit .