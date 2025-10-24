Charity Gayle Announces 2026 'REJOICE: A Night Of Worship' Tour Featuring Special Guest Ryan Kennedy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renowned worship leader and songwriter Charity Gayle has announced her highly anticipated REJOICE: A Night of Worship Tour, featuring special guest Ryan Kennedy. Known for powerful anthems like“I Speak Jesus,”“Thank You Jesus for the Blood,” and“I Believe,” Gayle's voice has become a defining sound in churches across the globe, inspiring millions through songs of gratitude, hope, and surrender.

With more than 500 million streams worldwide, Gayle's music continues to resonate across generations and denominations. Her debut album, Lord, You Are My Song (2018), and her breakout follow-up, Endless Praise (2021), both debuted at #1 on the Christian and Gospel charts, featuring the global worship favorite“Thank You Jesus for the Blood.” Her latest project, Rejoice (2024), showcases her continued passion for crafting songs that connect hearts to God through authentic worship.

Following the release of her most recent album,“Rejoice,” this tour invites audiences into a powerful night of worship centered on joy, unity, and celebration in the presence of God. Bringing her new music to life on stage, Gayle creates an atmosphere where believers can come together in genuine, Spirit-led worship. Each night promises to be a moment of encounter, lifting high the name of Jesus through songs that have already impacted lives around the world.

“I can't wait to rejoice in the Lord with you all through worship,” said Gayle.“This past year on the Rejoice Tour was so powerful... getting to share our newest album Rejoice and seeing the saints lift high the name of the Lord was unforgettable. Praise the Lord, we're coming back! Don't miss an amazing night of praise and worship as we magnify Him together. Let's rejoice, saints!”

Joining Gayle on the tour is her husband, Ryan Kennedy, an acclaimed worship artist and collaborator known for his passionate vocals and heartfelt songwriting. Together with their band, the team will lead audiences in an atmosphere of deep praise and joyful celebration.

The announcement follows Gayle's highly successful Rejoice World Tour and the recent release of her first Christmas single,“Emmanuel.” She will also embark on her debut Christmas tour this winter, Emmanuel: A Christmas Night of Worship, bringing her signature sound and heartfelt worship to audiences during the holiday season.

The REJOICE: A Night of Worship Tour will kick off March 12th in Cincinnati, OH, and make stops in cities including Norfolk, VA; Buffalo, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; and Ormond Beach, FL, before wrapping up May 2nd in Columbus, MS. An exclusive pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 28th, with tickets available to the public Thursday, October 30th at 10am local time. For the full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit charitygayle/tour.

About Charity Gayle:

Charity Gayle is a worship leader, songwriter, and recording artist known for bridging the gap between worship and gospel music. Raised in Buffalo, NY, in a home filled with faith and music, Charity developed a passion for leading people into God's presence from a young age. After spending time in Nashville honing her craft, she released her debut album, Lord, You Are My Song, in 2018, debuting at #1 on the Christian and Gospel charts. Her 2021 breakthrough album, Endless Praise, featuring the anthems“Thank You Jesus for the Blood” and“I Speak Jesus,” also reached #1 and has helped her music surpass half a billion streams worldwide.

In 2024, Charity released her latest project, Rejoice, featuring“I Believe,” a declaration of truth and encouragement for believers everywhere. Following a sold-out fall tour, Charity and her team are bringing REJOICE: A Night of Worship nationwide. She and her husband, Ryan Kennedy, live in Houston, TX, where they lead GatherHouse-a growing movement of 24-hour prayer, worship, and the advancement of the gospel.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.'s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, and many more.