Xsolla Expands Local Payment Options In Nigeria Through Full Paga Ecosystem Integration, Serving More Than 20 Million Users

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Empowering Nigerian Players With Fast, Familiar, And Secure Payment Options

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced the expansion of its payments solutions in Nigeria, West Africa, with the addition of Paga.

Nigeria is West Africa's most populous and mobile-first market, with a population of 230+ million people, and it's one of the continent's fastest-growing gaming economies, projected to exceed $300 million in 2024. Within this gaming ecosystem, digital transfers and mobile money are experiencing a surge.

That's where the Paga ecosystem comes in. With services like Pay with Paga, Bank Transfers with Paga, and Cash by Paga, Xsolla provides a comprehensive payment solution that caters to diverse needs. Serving more than 20 million users and processing massive volumes nationwide, Paga is one of Nigeria's largest licensed mobile-money operators. By integrating Paga's full suite of payment options, players can enjoy seamless transactions, whether through quick in-app purchases, bank transfers, or cash deposits – with instant confirmations and reduced friction for all types of payments.



Instant confirmations, 24/7: With Paga, players can expect instant payment confirmations, creating smoother checkout flows.

Localized experiences: Paga serves over 20 million users, making it a familiar and trusted local wallet for players in the region. Increased market reach and conversion: Developers can connect with millions of potential customers in Nigeria by offering a payment solution that drives higher checkout completion, fewer card declines and chargebacks, and direct access to a large wallet user base.

“Introducing Paga as a new payment method to players in Nigeria reflects our commitment to meeting players where they are,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla.“Paga's strong local presence and trusted platform make it easier for Nigerian players to engage confidently, ensuring that convenience and security go hand in hand.”

From Nigeria to the world, Xsolla provides every payment method developers need to grow and monetize their games globally. Local payment methods are crucial, enabling developers to reach every player, increase transaction conversions, and drive more sales and revenue. With Paga in Nigeria, it's easier than ever to pay, play, and succeed.