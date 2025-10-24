Merus' Interim Data On Petosemtamab In Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Demonstrates Monotherapy Activity And Robust Response Rate In Combination With FOLFOX/FOLFIRI With Well Tolerated Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – 100% response rate in 1L left-sided mCRC (n=8, confirmed and unconfirmed)

– 62% response rate in 2L left- and right-sided mCRC (n=13, confirmed and unconfirmed)

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics®), today announced interim clinical data as of a July 29, 2025 data cutoff from the ongoing phase 2 trial of the bispecific antibody petosemtamab in combination with standard of care FOLFOX/FOLFIRI in 1L and 2L metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and petosemtamab monotherapy in 3L+ mCRC. These data will be presented in a plenary session oral presentation by Dr. Moh'd Khushman M.D., Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on Friday, October 24 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

“Petosemtamab's unique mechanism of action, including targeting both EGFR and LGR5, and potential to safely combine with FOLFOX/FOLFIRI, represents an important finding for patients with EGFR inhibitor-naïve metastatic colorectal cancer,” said Fabian Zohren, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Merus.“These data demonstrate petosemtamab's clinical activity beyond head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. We are encouraged that petosemtamab has the potential to become a transformational treatment and new standard of care for patients across a range of solid tumors.”

“Metastatic colorectal cancer remains a formidable challenge with limited effective therapies. The promising early results with petosemtamab offer hope for advancing care and bringing new treatment possibilities to patients facing this difficult disease,” added Dr. Khushman.

Petosemtamab (MCLA-158: EGFR x LGR5 Biclonics®)

Presentation title: Petosemtamab (MCLA-158) monotherapy or with chemotherapy in metastatic colorectal cancer: Preliminary antitumor activity and safety data from a phase 2 trial

Observations in the presentation include:

As of a July 29, 2025 data cutoff date:



54 patients (pts) with left- and/or right-sided, KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF wildtype microsatellite stable mCRC received petosemtamab 1500 mg every two weeks, in combination with FOLFOX/FOLFIRI or as monotherapy



Pts treated in 1L or 2L had no prior anti-EGFR therapy



Pts treated in 2L received 1 prior chemotherapy regimen in the metastatic setting

Pts treated in 3L+ received at least 2 prior regimens in the metastatic setting, including a prior anti-EGFR therapy

Efficacy evaluable population consisted of patients with ≥1 dose of petosemtamab who had opportunity for ≥8 weeks follow up and ≥1 post baseline tumor assessment or discontinued petosemtamab early due to disease progression, symptomatic deterioration and/or death

1L petosemtamab with FOLFOX/FOLFIRI



14 pts were treated in 1L (10 FOLFOX and 4 FOLFIRI)



10 pts were efficacy evaluable, 8 left-sided; 10 (100%) remained on treatment



80% (8 of 10) response rate: 1 confirmed complete response, 7 partial responses (PRs) (4 unconfirmed of which 1 confirmed post data cutoff); 2 stable diseases (SDs)



88% (7 of 8) response rate in left-sided: 1 confirmed complete response, 6 PRs (3 unconfirmed, 1 unconfirmed response confirmed post data cutoff); 1 SD



One SD observed to be an unconfirmed PR post data cutoff leading to 100% (8/8) response rate left-sided and 90% (9/10) response rate overall in 1L

All unconfirmed PRs remained on treatment without disease progression

2L petosemtamab with FOLFOX/FOLFIRI



14 pts were treated in 2L (2 FOLFOX and 12 FOLFIRI)



13 were efficacy evaluable; 10 (77%) remained on treatment



62% response rate: 8 PRs (3 unconfirmed of which 1 confirmed post data cutoff); 4 SDs and 1 clinical deterioration prior to first scan

All unconfirmed PRs and SDs remained on treatment without disease progression

3L+ petosemtamab monotherapy:



26 pts were treated



20 were efficacy evaluable, 6 (30%) remained on treatment

10% confirmed response rate: 2 PRs; 9 SDs (5 remained on treatment)

Safety:



Petosemtamab safety profile in mCRC observed thus far, appears consistent with its established safety profile in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma



No significant overlapping toxicities identified in combination with FOLFOX/FOLFIRI



No new safety signals identified Infusion related reactions (IRRs) were managed with premedication and prolonged infusion on cycle 1 day 1; no discontinuations due to IRRs

Presentation:

Title: Petosemtamab (MCLA-158) monotherapy or with chemotherapy in metastatic colorectal cancer: Preliminary antitumor activity and safety data from a phase 2 trial

Session Title: Plenary Session 4: Clinical Trials Plenary Session

Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 10:20 a.m. ET

The same data will also be available in a poster:

Session Title: Poster Session B

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET

As full presentations become available at the conference, they will contemporaneously be available on the Merus website.

Ab out Merus N.V.

Merus is an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website and LinkedIn.

