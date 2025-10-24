Craters & Freighters Jacksonville Expands Operations With New Stand-Alone Facility

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Craters & Freighters Jacksonville, a trusted leader in custom crating, packaging, and shipping solutions, proudly announces its expansion into a new, larger stand-alone warehouse located in Jacksonville's industrial district. The move marks a significant milestone for the locally owned business, which has been serving the region since 2002.

The new facility enhances the company's capacity to handle larger, more complex projects for industrial, commercial, and fine art clients throughout the region.

“Our growth reflects the strong relationships we've built with manufacturers, artists, and logistics partners over the years,” said the Jacksonville team.“This new location allows us to take on even larger projects with greater efficiency while continuing to deliver the specialized care our customers rely on.”



COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FOR EVERY SHIPPING NEED

Craters & Freighters Jacksonville specializes in custom crating and packaging, providing tailor-made solutions engineered to protect valuable and sensitive items during transit. The team works closely with clients across a wide range of industries - from large manufacturers and industrial clients to artists, collectors, and medical professionals - ensuring every shipment is secure, compliant, and handled with precision.

Key services include:

. Custom Packaging & Crating – Designed and built for each item's dimensions, fragility, and value.

. Industrial and Production Crating – For large-scale equipment and machinery.

. Fine Art & Antiques Handling – Including professional white-glove services for high-value and delicate items.

. IT and Medical Equipment Crating – Engineered protection for sensitive technologies.

. International Shipping – With access to three major ports, offering seamless global logistics.



STRATEGICALLY LOCATED FOR BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY

The new warehouse, located in Jacksonville's industrial area, provides ample space for fabrication, staging, and logistics coordination. Its proximity to multiple shipping hubs and ports allows Craters & Freighters Jacksonville to efficiently manage both domestic and international shipments for clients throughout the Jacksonville area.

With over two decades of service, Craters & Freighters Jacksonville continues to be a reliable partner for companies seeking a turnkey logistics solution - from custom-engineered crates to end-to-end transportation management.



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS JACKSONVILLE

Founded in 2002, Craters & Freighters Jacksonville is part of the nationwide Craters & Freighters network, providing expert custom packaging, crating, and shipping solutions for commercial and residential clients. The company specializes in handling high-value, oversized, and fragile assets with precision engineering and exceptional customer care.

Learn more about our custom crating, packaging, and shipping solutions at .