Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo Named Madagascar’s New PM
(MENAFN) In a significant move to strengthen Madagascar’s government, President Michael Randrianirina appointed Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo as the country’s new prime minister on Monday.
President Randrianirina emphasized that Rajaonarivelo’s selection was driven by his “relational skills on the international stage” and his proven ability to foster dialogue with key economic partners, a critical asset as Madagascar seeks to bolster its economic standing globally.
Rajaonarivelo brings a strong economic background to his new role. A trained economist, he has established a reputation for expertise in industrial economics, employment, and international trade. His extensive career includes collaborations with major international organizations such as the World Bank, the United Nations Development Program, and the African Development Bank, highlighting his deep experience in navigating complex economic challenges.
This appointment follows just three days after President Randrianirina’s formal inauguration on Friday, signaling the administration’s swift action in forming a capable cabinet to address Madagascar’s pressing economic and development issues.
The move is widely seen as a strategic effort to enhance Madagascar’s international economic relationships and accelerate national development initiatives under the new presidency.
