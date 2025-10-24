Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Expanding Trade And Innovation Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic have discussed prospects for boosting mutual trade and strengthening economic cooperation across key sectors, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov shared on his X account that he met with Bakyt Sidikov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, on the sidelines of the 2nd Meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

He noted that the parties discussed ways to increase trade turnover and enhance cooperation in technologies, innovation, agriculture, energy, logistics, and infrastructure. These discussions aim to further strengthen the strategic partnership and economic ties between the two Turkic nations.