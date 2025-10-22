Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Unveils First Fully Integrated Digital Hub


2025-10-22 02:16:11
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II officially opened the Aqaba Digital Hub on Tuesday, marking the nation’s first fully integrated digital complex and one of the largest data centers in the Middle East, a Royal Court statement confirmed.

Situated in the Red Sea port city of Aqaba, the project spans roughly 17,000 square meters. The hub houses Jordan’s largest data center, boasting an operational capacity of up to 12 megawatts and support for cutting-edge AI technologies, the statement said.

Eyad Abu Khorma, chairman and CEO of the hub, highlighted that the Aqaba Digital Hub includes the kingdom's first marine cable landing station. He further noted that this facility strengthens Jordan's position as an independent digital gateway with direct connections to international networks.

The hub also includes Jordan’s first neutral data exchange center, designed to support both public and private cloud services. It is equipped with an integrated security system, including a security operations center and a secure access platform, the statement noted.

