Qatari Artist Honoured At Kuwait International Music Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Qatari artist Matar Al Kuwari held his head high as he was recognised at the 25th Kuwait International Music Festival.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the renowned composer and producer hailed the recognition as an acknowledgment of Qatari artists' distinguished role in the Arab music scene.

He added that the accolade further motivates him to continue creating and presenting new musical works that reflect Qatar's cultural identity in a contemporary style.

“It is a great honour to be among a group of distinguished honourees at this prestigious festival, which has a rich musical history,” Al Kuwari said.

“I thank the State of Kuwait for this recognition, which reflects the depth of artistic and cultural ties between the two brotherly countries.

"For me, music is a bridge of love and peace-it knows no borders or language other than emotion-and this is what we are experiencing today at this festival that unites us through Arab creativity.”

Al Kuwari praised the festival as an important platform for Arab artists to meet, exchange experiences, and build artistic and human connections that enrich the cultural scene in the Gulf and the wider Arab world.

The honour comes in recognition of Al Kuwari's significant contributions to Gulf and Arab music, and a career spanning many years during which he produced works that have become an integral part of Qatar's musical heritage.