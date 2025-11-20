Hub71 Becomes Gateway For Smart And Autonomous Mobility Startups To Join Abu Dhabi's SAVI Cluster

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New pathway into Hub71's Access programme connects startups to Abu Dhabi's SAVI cluster and broader innovation ecosystem

Abu Dhabi, UAE – November, 2025: Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, has launched a new initiative positioning it as the primary gateway for startups in the smart mobility and autonomous transport sector to enter Abu Dhabi's Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster. Launched at DRIFTx, Abu Dhabi's flagship exhibition for smart and autonomous mobility held as part of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW), the initiative establishes a structured pathway that channels high-potential mobility startups into the heart of the emirate's transport ecosystem.

Spearheaded by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the SAVI cluster aims to position the emirate as a global hub for smart and autonomous mobility across air, land, sea and robotics. The cluster is expected to generate AED 44 billion in economic value and create over 40,000 skilled jobs across the emirate.

The initiative creates a clear route to market for startups innovating in the smart mobility field. Selected companies accepted into Hub71's Access programme will be directly integrated into the SAVI cluster, gaining immediate access to its network of industry partners, Abu Dhabi's regulatory sandbox for testing autonomous and smart mobility solutions, and connections to SAVI cluster stakeholders, including manufacturers, infrastructure providers, and government entities. Startups will benefit from structured support through Hub71's Access programme, including mentorship, funding connections, and market access, alongside collaboration opportunities with established players driving Abu Dhabi's mobility transformation.

This ecosystem approach enables founders to rapidly develop smart, sustainable and autonomous mobility solutions that deliver both economic and societal impact.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, commented:“The SAVI cluster embodies Abu Dhabi's vision to shape the future of mobility through a purpose-built ecosystem that translates innovation into sectoral transformation. In partnership with Hub71, we're establishing a gateway for startups to enter this ecosystem, creating a streamlined path for early-stage companies to grow within SAVI's dedicated network of infrastructure, testing environments, and industrial partners. This initiative supports startups to not only grow and scale, but to play a central role in to building a globally competitive mobility sector from Abu Dhabi.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said:“Abu Dhabi's SAVI cluster represents the next evolution of global mobility, where emerging technologies reshape how we move and connect. Through this initiative, we are creating a direct pathway for startups to join one of the world's most forward-looking mobility ecosystems. It reinforces our mission to empower founders with the regulatory access and opportunities needed to scale innovations that will define the future of transportation.”

The smart mobility gateway builds on Hub71's sector-focused approach, which includes specialist ecosystems such as Hub71+ AI, Hub71+ ClimateTech, Hub71+ Digital Assets, and Hub71+ Life Sciences. These verticals connect startups with capital, market access and technical expertise to accelerate growth in sectors aligned with Abu Dhabi's Falcon Economy priorities.

Startups developing technologies in the smart and autonomous mobility sector can apply to join Hub71 and become part of a global community driving the future of transport from Abu Dhabi. Applications are now open at hub71/program/access-programme

