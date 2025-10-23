Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Consolidates Operations, Expands Olenox AI Capabilities



Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ: SGBX), a diversified holding company, has announced a series of operational and technological updates that reflect its focus on energy efficiency and innovation. The company is relocating and consolidating its operations in Conroe, Texas, while its wholly owned energy subsidiary, Olenox Corp., implements an AI-powered system to optimize wellsite operations.

According to a company announcement filed with the SEC, Safe & Green Holdings has entered into a Purchase Agreement for a property in Conroe, Texas, where it will relocate its SG Echo factory operations from Durant, Oklahoma. The new facility will also serve as the operational hub for...

