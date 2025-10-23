Many Feared Dead, 12 Rescued In Bus Fire On Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway CM Naidu Offers Condolences

New Delhi: At least 25 people are feared dead after a private bus operated by Kaveri Travels caught fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh early on Friday morning. The tragedy unfolded when the bus collided with a motorcycle, sparking a sudden and intense blaze that quickly engulfed the vehicle. Panic spread among passengers, and while twelve managed to escape, the majority are believed to have been trapped inside as the fire consumed the bus within minutes. Rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the scene, working tirelessly to save lives and determine the full extent of the casualties.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district. According to eyewitnesses, the bus, carrying passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, struck a motorcycle on the highway. The collision caused a sudden fire, rapidly consuming the vehicle and leaving passengers with little chance to escape. Emergency services rushed to the site, but the intensity of the blaze made rescue operations extremely challenging.

Hyderabad to Bangalore bound bus catches fire in Kurnool25 feared deadAt least 25 people believed to be charred to death after a private travel bus caught fire in near Chinnatekuru Kurnool early Friday. The Kaveri Travels bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when... twitter/zFDIfibt7J

- Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) October 24, 2025

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Officials have confirmed that twelve passengers were rescued, while the remaining individuals are feared dead. The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, as rescue teams continue to comb through the wreckage. Firefighters are working tirelessly to bring the fire under control and assist with recovery efforts.

Chief Minister Offers Condolences

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the tragic accident and extended condolences to the families of the victims. He urged officials to expedite rescue operations and ensure that all possible support is provided to the survivors and their families.

I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and...

- N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 24, 2025

Victims Rushed to Hospital

The remaining victims, who sustained severe burns, were immediately rushed to Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that most of the passengers were residents of Hyderabad.

Emergency Response

Fire tenders and police teams reached the site promptly after receiving alerts and launched rescue operations. The bus was completely gutted by the fire, making recovery efforts extremely challenging. Authorities are working to identify the victims, and a formal case has been registered. Investigations into the cause of the accident are currently underway.