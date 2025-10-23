UAE Team Emirates-XRG Youth Academy, Powered By ADNOC, Brings Community Cycling Event To Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 23rd October 2025 - T he UAE Team Emirates-XRG Youth Academy, Powered by ADNOC, is set to host its next community cycling event at the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club on 30th October, featuring an engaging afternoon programme that runs from 15:45 to 18:45. Open to children aged 7 to 12, the event invites both new participants and those who have previously taken part in the Academy's school sessions to enjoy an afternoon of fun, learning, and cycling.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG Youth Academy, Powered by ADNOC, is a free community and in-school program designed to introduce children to cycling in a safe and supportive environment. Developed in collaboration with UAE Team Emirates-XRG, the Academy aims to build essential skills such as coordination, balance, and confidence while encouraging an active lifestyle that supports wellbeing and healthy communities.

The upcoming community event marks the first of three public sessions planned for the year. Each event offers a condensed version of the Academy's core training modules, covering bike familiarization, confidence building, and essential bike-handling skills. All equipment, including high-quality bikes and safety gear, will be provided by UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal and CEO of UAE Team Emirates-XRG, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative's continued growth:“We are delighted to see how well the UAE Team Emirates-XRG Academy, Powered by ADNOC, has been received. Our goal is to provide children across the UAE with the opportunity to develop key cycling skills from an early age, supported by qualified coaches and quality equipment. Thanks to ADNOC's partnership, we can continue expanding access to cycling and inspiring the next generation to stay active.”

Launched in February 2025, the Academy has already reached over 700 children across four schools in Abu Dhabi. Following the success of its first term, the program has expanded to 13 schools in 2025, delivering expert coaching to more than 2,000 children across the emirate.

Saif Al Falahi, Director, Group Business Support & Special Tasks of ADNOC said:“Through initiatives such as the UAE Team Emirates-XRG Academy, Powered by ADNOC, we are enabling our youths to discover the joy of sport and the confidence that comes with it. The Academy is about more than cycling, it's about giving our kids the chance to challenge themselves, make friends, and build habits that lead to healthier, more active lives. That's the kind of lasting impact we want to create across our communities.”

Adding an exciting element to the event, selected Gen Z riders from UAE Team Emirates-XRG will be attending the Youth Academy session, offering participants a chance to meet and learn from some of the team's emerging talents. These young professionals embody the next generation of UAE Team Emirates-XRG athletes, serving as role models who inspire children to stay active, build resilience, and pursue their sporting dreams.

Within UAE Team Emirates-XRG,“Gen Z” represents a dedicated group of up-and-coming riders aged between 18 and 23 who are being developed as the future of the team. The program focuses on nurturing young athletes through elite training, mentorship, and international race exposure, ensuring a continuous pipeline of talent that reflects the team's commitment to long-term growth and excellence.

Through this partnership, ADNOC continues to propel opportunities, champion possibilities, and enrich communities across the UAE. By putting people at the heart of progress, empowering youth to supporting wellbeing, ADNOC is helping build stronger, more connected communities that reflect the UAE's national values.

The Academy's combination of school-based sessions and public community events reflects a shared vision between UAE Team Emirates-XRG and ADNOC to encourage healthy living, social cohesion, and community development through sport.

Parents interested in registering their children for the upcoming event at Abu Dhabi Cycling Club can sign up through this.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 877 times

PR Category: Events & Entertainment

Posted on: Thursday, October 23, 2025 10:42:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: UAE Team Emirates-XRG ends its record-breaking season with 9...