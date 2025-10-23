KION Group Adjusts Free Cash Flow Forecast For 2025 Due To Lower One-Time Expenses For Efficiency Program Cost Savings Expected To Remain Nearly Unchanged
|
KION GROUP AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast
Keywords: Forecast
KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt am Main
ISIN DE000KGX8881
KION Group adjusts free cash flow outlook for 2025 due to lower one-time expenses for efficiency program; cost savings expected to remain nearly unchanged
The one-time expenses for the efficiency program initiated by KION GROUP AG are expected to decrease to EUR 170 to 190 million, which is lower than originally anticipated (previously: EUR 240 to 260 million). In addition, a significant portion of these one-time expenses is expected to become cash-effective only in the first quarter of 2026, contrary to previous planning. This will impact the Group's free cash flow and net income* for the 2025 financial year, which are expected to be higher than forecasted or anticipated by the market.
The Executive Board of KION GROUP AG has therefore decided today to increase the free cash flow outlook for the 2025 financial year to EUR 600 to 700 million (previously: EUR 400 to 550 million).
The cost savings from the efficiency program for the following years are now expected to remain nearly unchanged at around EUR 140 to 150 million.
KION GROUP AG will announce the full results for the third quarter of 2025 as planned on 30 October 2025.
Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2024 of KION GROUP AG ( ), especially on pages 47 et seq.
*The net income is the net income attributable to the shareholders of KION GROUP AG.
Contact for investors:
Markus Georgi
Senior Vice President Investor Relations & KION Group Communications
Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 414
...
Raj Junginger
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 942
...
23.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 20110-0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000KGX8881
|WKN:
|KGX888
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2217916
|
2217916 23.10.2025 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment