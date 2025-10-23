KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Forecast

KION Group adjusts free cash flow forecast for 2025 due to lower one-time expenses for efficiency program; cost savings expected to remain nearly unchanged

23.10.2025 / 16:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Keywords: Forecast

KION GROUP AG

Thea-Rasche-Straße 8

60549 Frankfurt am Main

ISIN DE000KGX8881

KION Group adjusts free cash flow outlook for 2025 due to lower one-time expenses for efficiency program; cost savings expected to remain nearly unchanged

The one-time expenses for the efficiency program initiated by KION GROUP AG are expected to decrease to EUR 170 to 190 million, which is lower than originally anticipated (previously: EUR 240 to 260 million). In addition, a significant portion of these one-time expenses is expected to become cash-effective only in the first quarter of 2026, contrary to previous planning. This will impact the Group's free cash flow and net income* for the 2025 financial year, which are expected to be higher than forecasted or anticipated by the market.

The Executive Board of KION GROUP AG has therefore decided today to increase the free cash flow outlook for the 2025 financial year to EUR 600 to 700 million (previously: EUR 400 to 550 million).

The cost savings from the efficiency program for the following years are now expected to remain nearly unchanged at around EUR 140 to 150 million.

KION GROUP AG will announce the full results for the third quarter of 2025 as planned on 30 October 2025.

Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2024 of KION GROUP AG ( ), especially on pages 47 et seq.

*The net income is the net income attributable to the shareholders of KION GROUP AG.

Contact for investors:

Markus Georgi

Senior Vice President Investor Relations & KION Group Communications

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 414

...

Raj Junginger

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 942

...

23.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News