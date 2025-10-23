Pixalate Releases Global Top 25 Most Popular Connected TV (CTV) Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) Apps Reports For Q3 2025: 'Tubi' No. 1 On Roku, 'Pluto TV' Leads On Amazon Fire TV
|Rank
|App Name
|App Store ID
|1
|Tubi - Free Movies & TV
|41468
|2
|The Roku Channel
|151908
|3
|Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows
|74519
|4
|Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream
|46041
|5
|Plex - Free Movies & TV
|13535
See the full list of the top 25 most popular FAST apps on Roku here.
Amazon Fire TV
|Rank
|App Name
|App Store ID
|1
|Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV
|B00KDSGIPK
|2
|Plex: Stream Movies & TV
|B004Y1WCDE
|3
|Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows
|B075NTHVJW
|4
|Sling TV
|B00ODC5N80
|5
|Xumo Play
|B07Q7N4GZG
See the full list of the top 25 most popular FAST apps on Amazon Fire TV here.
Apple TV
|Rank
|App Name
|App Store ID
|1
|Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies
|383457673
|2
|Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows
|751712884
|3
|CBS Sports App: Scores & News
|307184892
|4
|FOX 8 WVUE Mobile
|521130030
|5
|KBTX News
|420427970
See the full list of the top 25 most popular FAST apps on Apple TV here.
Samsung Smart TV
|Rank
|App Name
|App Store ID
|1
|SAMSUNG TV PLUS
|G15147002586
|2
|Sling TV
|G17198010041
|3
|Tubi - Free Movies & TV
|G15115002089
|4
|Plex
|G00002687241
|5
|Pluto TV
|G18229011675
See the full list of the top 25 most popular FAST apps on Samsung Smart TV here.
What are FAST Apps?
Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) apps allow viewers to access“linear” video content in a channel-based format without subscription fees, unlike streaming platforms that rely on viewer subscriptions. In the context of this report,“linear” refers to content presented in a channel-based format, where the same programming is simultaneously streamed to all viewers tuned into a specific channel.
Pixalate classifies any CTV app meeting the above FAST criteria as a 'FAST app,' even if the app provides video-on-demand services or offers paid subscription tiers in addition to the free, linear content.
Download all of Pixalate's Q3 2025 Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Apps Reports
- Apple TV Roku Samsung Smart TV Amazon Fire TV
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the global FAST App Ranking Reports (the Reports'), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC),“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as“ad fraud.” Also per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”
...
Nina Talcott
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment