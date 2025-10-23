403
Israel carries out chain of attacks on east Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israel launched multiple airstrikes on mountainous regions in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, targeting Hezbollah positions, according to the Israeli military.
Lebanese news agency reported that strikes hit the Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border and the Hermel range in the northeast. The Israeli military said it targeted a Hezbollah military camp and a precision missile production site in the Bekaa, as well as a Hezbollah site in Sharbin in northern Lebanon.
The statement described the strikes as hitting "terrorist targets," including training facilities used by Hezbollah militants and infrastructure for producing precision-guided missiles.
The attacks come despite a November ceasefire that ended over a year of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which had escalated into two months of open war. Under the ceasefire, Israel was to withdraw from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah was expected to dismantle its forces in the region.
Facing US pressure and fears of renewed escalation, the Lebanese government has initiated efforts to disarm Hezbollah, a move opposed by the group and its political allies.
