Resolve Burning Issues, Discuss CM's Successor Later: BJP To Karnataka Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 24 (IANS) BJP MLC N. Ravi Kumar on Friday asked the Karnataka government to resolve the state's pressing issues first, and discuss the successor of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later.

Speaking to the media at the BJP State Office, Opposition Chief Whip in the state Legislative Council Ravi Kumar said, "Anyone can become the next Chief Minister or successor; that is not our concern."

Alleging that a female foeticide racket is being operated from the Chief Minister's home district, Mysuru, he asked, "What does Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao have to say about this? "

Referring to a rape case of a nomadic Hakki Pikki community child, Ravi Kumar asked, "Why has no action been taken in that case?"

He claimed, "Drugs are being sold openly in Mysuru, 2,300 farmers have died by suicide, along with seven government employees. A librarian in Kalaburagi and a waterman in Chamarajanagar ended their lives because they were not paid their salaries."

Ravi Kumar slammed the state government for "deteriorating" law and order, saying, "Rape and murder cases are being reported in Bengaluru. Where is Home Minister G. Parameshwara? Please find him for us."

"Fifteen contractors have died by suicide, and the Chief Minister has received letters stating that Rs 33,000 crore in pending payments is yet to be released. Even as the contractors have mentioned a 60 per cent commission in their letter, instead of taking action, the Chief Minister is questioning the evidence," he alleged.

He also took on the government for losing the AI Hub to Andhra Pradesh, saying, "If the government had focused on such matters instead of succession politics, thousands of unemployed youth in Karnataka could have found jobs. Give answers to these issues first, and then think about the CM's successor."