Mathaf Kicks Off 15Th Anniversary Celebrations With New Exhibitions

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums yesterday released new details about two exhibitions opening this fall at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art that mark the start of the Museum's 15th anniversary celebrations.

Together, the presentations reinforce Mathaf's mission to foster dialogue and expand global understanding of Arab modern and contemporary art while engaging diverse audiences.

Resolutions: Celebrating 15 years of Mathaf offers a new look at the Museum's acclaimed permanent collection charting its pivotal role in spotlighting the history of Arab modernism. On view concurrently will be we refuse_d, a group exhibition presenting works by more than 15 contemporary artists from the Arab world whose practices engage with refusal, resilience, and action in the face of opposition. The exhibitions open on October 31.

“Resolutions: Celebrating 15 years of Mathaf and we refuse_d together mark a major moment in the institutional history of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art,” said Zeina Arida, Director of Mathaf.“For 15 years, Mathaf has presented to audiences near and far the remarkable history of modern and contemporary art from the Arab world and the surrounding regions. These exhibitions simultaneously look back on our achievements and speak to the next generations, reaffirming Mathaf's role as a much-needed platform to artists from our region whose work is poised to make a lasting impact on the history of art.”

Resolutions: Celebrating 15 years of Mathaf (October 31, 2025– August 8, 2026) will examine key moments through a collection rehang grouped into four distinct themes:

Mathaf's origins as an artistic hub in Doha led by the pioneering efforts of H E Sheikh Hassan bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Thani; a detailed timeline examining Mathaf's institutional memory through its group and solo exhibitions; it traces its museological scope, achievements and collaborative networks; the legacy of art education and the significance of knowledge circulation in the Arab world across various contexts; and the collection as a testimony of how Arab modern art contributed to defining Arab identity, particularly in the post-independence era, when artists developed a shared visual language reflecting Pan-Arabism and resistance to the occupation in Palestine.

Six Golden Heroes by Samia Halaby, part of we refuse_d.

we refuse_d (October 31, 2025–February 8, 2026) gathers fifteen artists whose works addresses through the lens of refusal, paths of persistence, resistance, decruelling, heritage, and care. Developed collectively, the exhibition is a call for presence, solidarity, and the necessity of making art. Its title resonates with the spirit of the French Salon des Refusés, drawing attention to the fragile optimism and resilience that emerge in times of crisis. Most of the works are new commissions, presented by artists who affirm the necessity of art as life.

Mathaf's 15th anniversary season is presented as part of Evolution Nation, an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar, and 20 years since the founding of Qatar Museums. Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.