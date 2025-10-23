403
University of Virginia makes agreement with Trump’s government
(MENAFN) The University of Virginia (UVA) reached an agreement on Wednesday with the Trump administration to conclude a Justice Department inquiry into the university’s hiring and admissions procedures, according to reports.
As part of the settlement, UVA will follow White House guidelines that prohibit discrimination in both admissions and hiring.
The university has also committed to submitting relevant data to the Justice Department every quarter through 2028.
Located in Charlottesville, UVA joins a growing number of institutions that have negotiated agreements with the Trump administration to resolve federal investigations.
The Justice Department, which began examining UVA’s admissions and financial aid processes in April, had accused the university’s former president, James Ryan, of failing to end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices that the Trump administration considers unlawful.
Ryan resigned in June, stating that the risks to others on campus were too high if he chose to "fight the federal government in order to save my job."
Paul Mahoney, who became acting president in August, will be responsible for personally certifying each quarter that the university is in compliance.
UVA had previously been among seven universities to decline the “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” a proposal put forward by the Trump administration.
