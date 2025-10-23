403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump relies on sixth sense to cancel meeting with Putin
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he called off a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin because the meeting “didn’t feel right” to him.
"We canceled the meeting with President Putin, it didn't feel right to me," Trump told reporters at the White House alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
"It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I canceled it. But we’ll do it in the future," he added.
Trump also voiced frustration over the lack of progress in efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
"In terms of honesty, the only thing I can say is, every time I speak with Vladimir, I have good conversations, and then they don't go anywhere. They just don't go anywhere," he said.
His remarks came shortly after the US announced new sanctions on Russia’s top oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Moscow’s “lack of serious commitment” to the peace process.
When questioned about the timing of the sanctions, Trump said:
"I just felt it was time. We’ve waited a long time."
He described the sanctions as “tremendous” and expressed hope for a resolution to the conflict.
"We hope that they won't be on for long. We hope that the war will be settled," he added.
"We canceled the meeting with President Putin, it didn't feel right to me," Trump told reporters at the White House alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
"It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I canceled it. But we’ll do it in the future," he added.
Trump also voiced frustration over the lack of progress in efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
"In terms of honesty, the only thing I can say is, every time I speak with Vladimir, I have good conversations, and then they don't go anywhere. They just don't go anywhere," he said.
His remarks came shortly after the US announced new sanctions on Russia’s top oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Moscow’s “lack of serious commitment” to the peace process.
When questioned about the timing of the sanctions, Trump said:
"I just felt it was time. We’ve waited a long time."
He described the sanctions as “tremendous” and expressed hope for a resolution to the conflict.
"We hope that they won't be on for long. We hope that the war will be settled," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment