Data Center Containment Market To Hit USD 4.57 Billion By 2032, Driven By Energy Efficiency And Sustainability Goals SNS Insider

The data center containment market is gaining momentum as enterprises invest in advanced cooling and energy-efficient systems to optimize power usage, enhance operational performance, and align with global sustainability initiatives. The demand for more energy-efficient cooling and containment systems is being driven by rising heat loads in hyperscale and colocation facilities. Rising energy costs, the growth of cloud computing, and a greater emphasis on operational effectiveness are all signs of rising demand.

The U.S. Data Center Containment Market size was worth USD 0.56 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2032, propelling at a CAGR of 10.85% during 2025–2032. Due to stringent energy efficiency rules and rising expenditures in hyperscale and colocation data centers, the U.S. market is expanding strongly. Rapid digital revolution across industries, particularly cloud computing, finance, and healthcare, only serves to fuel the upswing. Key Players:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

Eaton Corporation

Legrand

nVent Electric plc

Subzero Engineering

Panduit Corporation

APC by Schneider Electric

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Dell Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Stulz GmbH

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

Canovate Group

Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co., Inc. Minkels Data Center Containment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.97 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.11% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Deployment Type (Modular, Cabinet-Based and Rack-Based)

. By Application (Data Centers, IT Server Rooms, Telecom Central Offices and High Performance Computing (HPC) Facilities)

. By Containment (Hot Aisle Containment (HAC), Cold Aisle Containment (CAC), Hybrid Containment and Vertical Exhaust Ducts)

. By End-User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment and Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

Deployment Type

Owing to its portability, flexibility, and ease of installation, modular deployment shown a staggering increase in the data center containment market, registering a 42.6% revenue share in 2024. The highest growth rate of 11.43% CAGR is anticipated for rack-based deployment between 2025 and 2032 due to the growing demand for edge computing and dense deployments.

By Application

In 2024, Data Centers accounted for over 54.2% of the revenue share in the Data Center Containment Market due to booming hyper-scale and colocation growth. High Performance Computing (HPC) Facilities is anticipated to have the largest growth rate (CAGR) at 11.97% during the period 2025-2032, driven by AI and scientific workloads.

By Containment

Hot aisle containment (HAC) accounted for a maximum revenue share of 38.7% in the Data Center Containment Market, 2024, owing to their efficiency in handling hot air. Hybrid Containment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate of 13.10% Cumulative Average Growth Rate (CAGR) in 2025 to 2032, as it can sustain both mixed workloads & mix environments.

By End-User

IT & Telecom segment held the largest Data Center Containment Market share of about 31.8% in 2024 owing to high demand from cloud and 5G deployment in telecommunication sector. The healthcare segment is anticipated to register the fastest growing CAGR of 13.64% over 2025-2032 owing to rising demand for health data from digital health record and telemedicine segment.

Regional Insights:

Due to the concentration of key participants in the regions, including tech titans, hyperscale data center networks, and an established digital ecosystem, North America led the data center containment market in 2024 and had a 36.2% revenue share.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.53% owing to the concentrated data center development across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:



In June 2025, Schneider Electric unveiled its Prefabricated Modular EcoStruxure Pod Data Center and EcoStruxure Rack Solutions, supporting liquid cooling, hot aisle containment, and open compute standards for AI and HPC workloads. In July 2025, Vertiv announced its acquisition of Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets for USD 200 million, aimed at enhancing its ability to deliver AI ready, pre engineered rack solutions that integrate containment, cooling, and power systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



ADOPTION & UTILIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you understand containment adoption trends by deployment model, penetration across industries, and utilization patterns by containment type to identify high-demand segments.

POWER USAGE EFFECTIVENESS (PUE) OPTIMIZATION – helps you quantify PUE improvements, energy efficiency gains, and benchmarking across data center tier levels, providing insights into operational performance and sustainability impact.

COOLING EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess airflow optimization, temperature distribution effectiveness, and cooling load reduction achieved through different containment architectures and intelligent systems.

DEPLOYMENT & IMPLEMENTATION INSIGHTS – helps you compare average deployment times, installation complexity, and prefabricated vs. traditional deployment models to optimize planning and reduce downtime.

COST EFFICIENCY & ROI ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate operational cost savings, ROI by containment type, and total cost of ownership (TCO) to guide capital expenditure and investment decisions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge key vendors' strategic positioning, technology offerings, deployment reach, and market growth initiatives to benchmark competitive strengths and opportunities.

