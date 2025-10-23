403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweden, Ukraine Forge Stronger Air Defense Collaboration
(MENAFN) Sweden and Ukraine formalized a letter of intent (LOI) on Wednesday to enhance collaboration on air capabilities, the Swedish government confirmed.
The LOI was signed in Linkoping by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during Zelensky’s visit to the Saab aircraft facility.
“This is an important step towards a possible export deal regarding Gripen -- likely between 100 and 150 fighter jets,” Kristersson stated.
The Swedish government outlined that the partnership will involve sharing expertise and knowledge relevant to the program.
Swedish television reported that authorities are currently exploring potential financing options for the prospective deal.
Kristersson added at a press briefing that if the export agreement moves forward, initial Gripen deliveries could commence within three years.
The LOI was signed in Linkoping by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during Zelensky’s visit to the Saab aircraft facility.
“This is an important step towards a possible export deal regarding Gripen -- likely between 100 and 150 fighter jets,” Kristersson stated.
The Swedish government outlined that the partnership will involve sharing expertise and knowledge relevant to the program.
Swedish television reported that authorities are currently exploring potential financing options for the prospective deal.
Kristersson added at a press briefing that if the export agreement moves forward, initial Gripen deliveries could commence within three years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment