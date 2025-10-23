403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Scraps Putin Meeting, Citing Poor Timing
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has canceled a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the timing no longer felt appropriate.
"We cancelled the meeting with President Putin," Trump told reporters at the White House. "It just didn't feel right to me."
The decision marks an abrupt shift after Trump had publicly confirmed plans to meet Putin in Budapest, Hungary, following what officials described as a “constructive” phone call between the two leaders last week.
"It didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I cancelled it, but we'll do it in the future," Trump added, suggesting the door remains open for renewed dialogue at a later date.
Just a day earlier, Trump had told reporters at the White House that such a meeting would be "a waste of time," signaling mounting skepticism within the administration about whether the talks could yield meaningful progress.
The cancellation underscores the increasingly uncertain state of U.S.-Russia relations, as Washington continues to balance strategic pressure with diplomatic engagement. No new date or venue has yet been proposed for a rescheduled summit.
"We cancelled the meeting with President Putin," Trump told reporters at the White House. "It just didn't feel right to me."
The decision marks an abrupt shift after Trump had publicly confirmed plans to meet Putin in Budapest, Hungary, following what officials described as a “constructive” phone call between the two leaders last week.
"It didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I cancelled it, but we'll do it in the future," Trump added, suggesting the door remains open for renewed dialogue at a later date.
Just a day earlier, Trump had told reporters at the White House that such a meeting would be "a waste of time," signaling mounting skepticism within the administration about whether the talks could yield meaningful progress.
The cancellation underscores the increasingly uncertain state of U.S.-Russia relations, as Washington continues to balance strategic pressure with diplomatic engagement. No new date or venue has yet been proposed for a rescheduled summit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment