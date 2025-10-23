403
Merz attempts to clarify his controversial migration comments
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sought to clarify his recent migration-related remarks on Wednesday, saying his earlier comments were directed at individuals residing in Germany illegally, not at migrants who work, pay taxes, and contribute to society.
Speaking at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Merz praised migrants for their essential role in Germany’s economy and reiterated the need for continued immigration to sustain the country’s labor market. His clarification came amid widespread criticism and protests following his previous statements.
“Many people with a migration background are already an indispensable part of our labor market. They work in Germany; they live in Germany. They work in nursing homes and at universities,” Merz told reporters. “We can no longer do without them, regardless of where they come from, their skin color, and whether they are first, second, third, or fourth generation residents of Germany.”
The chancellor explained that his earlier reference to a “problem in the cityscape” was meant to describe challenges arising from people residing in the country without legal status or failing to comply with German laws.
“Problems are caused by those—and this has also been discussed today—who do not have permanent residence status, do not work, and do not abide by our rules. Many of them also shape the public image of our cities,” Merz said.
“That is why so many people in Germany and other EU countries are now simply afraid to go out in public. This affects train stations, subways, certain parks, and some neighborhoods, which also cause major problems for our police. We must address the root causes of these problems,” he added.
The controversy began after Merz, during an event in Potsdam last week, was asked about the growing popularity of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. In response, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader said his government was working to fix what he described as past failures in migration policy.
"But of course, we still have this problem in the cityscape, and that's why our interior minister is now working on plans for enabling and carrying out deportations on a larger scale," he said at the time.
Pressed again by reporters on Monday, Merz stood by his comments, saying irregular migration continued to affect public safety.
“Ask your children, ask your daughters, ask your friends and acquaintances. Everyone confirms that this is a problem, at least after dark. And that is why we will have to find a solution to this problem,” he said.
His remarks triggered a strong backlash, including the launch of the “We are the daughters” petition, which amassed more than 120,000 signatures within a day. "We are the daughters and we won't let ourselves be instrumentalized by your racism, Mr. Merz! You don't speak for us," said petition initiator Cesy Leonard.
Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside CDU headquarters in Berlin on Tuesday night, chanting the petition’s slogan and accusing Merz of echoing rhetoric associated with the far-right AfD party.
Criticism also came from economists and civil society leaders. Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Institute for Economic Research, warned that Merz’s comments “intensify social polarization” and harm Germany’s economy.
"The chancellor's message weakens Germany's welcoming culture and will exacerbate the skilled labor shortage in Germany in the coming years," Fratzscher said.
Rudiger Schuch, president of Diakonie, a major Protestant welfare organization, stressed that immigrants have long been part of Germany’s social fabric.
"They simply belong to us: with their companies, cultures, as colleagues at work, as teammates in football clubs, as neighbors and much more," Schuch said, calling for “solution-oriented politics, without polemics and with mutual respect.”
