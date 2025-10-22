Uzbekistan, Italy Discuss Collaboration On First Nuclear Power Plant Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from the Uzbek Agency Uzatom, led by Director, Azim Ahmedkhadjaev, held a meeting with the leadership of the Italian holding Ansaldo Energia and its subsidiary specializing in nuclear energy technologies, Ansaldo Nucleare, to discuss cooperation on first nuclear power plant project, Trend reports

Ansaldo Energia is a leading player in the European energy sector, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of power equipment, including steam and gas turbo-generators.

The agenda focused on advancing collaboration on Uzbekistan's first nuclear power plant project, particularly regarding the technological integration and adaptation of auxiliary system solutions from Italian partners to Uzbekistan's climatic conditions.

The Italian side highlighted its extensive experience in developing safety systems and related software, supplying both main and auxiliary equipment for nuclear power plants, and managing spent nuclear fuel, along with technical maintenance of nuclear facilities in countries such as China, Belgium, Slovenia, Hungary, and Ukraine.

Discussions included the potential involvement of Ansaldo companies as technical consultants to oversee the implementation of the nuclear power plant project in Uzbekistan, as well as the development of effective auxiliary solutions.

The delegation also explored the company's expertise in radioactive waste management, including the possibility of adopting Ansaldo Nucleare's proprietary spent fuel management systems.

Moreover, the Italian side expressed interest in providing consultancy support for the development of Uzbekistan's national regulatory framework and licensing procedures, as well as in establishing joint research and development (R&D) initiatives to continuously improve technologies and train personnel in the nuclear sector for the benefit of both countries.

The Uzatom delegation, led by Director Azim Ahmedkhadjaev, is in Genoa, Italy, from October 20–22 on a working visit. The program includes a series of business meetings, including sessions with the head of the Liguria region, the Genoa city administration, representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, technical universities, and Italian companies in the energy sector.