Egypt Sees 21 Percent Surge in Non-Oil Exports
(MENAFN) Egypt’s non-oil exports soared by 21 percent year-on-year, reaching $36.639 billion during the January-September period of 2025, announced Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib on Wednesday.
In tandem, the country’s trade deficit contracted by 18 percent to $22.772 billion, down from $27.877 billion over the same timeframe last year, the minister stated in a release while reviewing the latest figures from the General Organization for Export and Import Control.
El-Khatib highlighted that the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and the United States remained Egypt’s top non-oil export markets in the first nine months. Exports to these five nations collectively surged 42 percent, totaling $14.774 billion.
Within key non-oil sectors, building materials dominated with $11.688 billion in exports, followed by chemicals and fertilizers, food industries, engineering and electronics, and agricultural crops.
“The increase is driven by stronger competitiveness and expanded market access,” El-Khatib said, emphasizing that the ministry aims to further accelerate non-oil export growth by streamlining trade processes, expanding the export rebate program, and fully leveraging Egypt’s extensive free trade agreements with regional and global partners, according to the statement.
