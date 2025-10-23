403
Pentagon chief says US launched new attack on ship in Eastern Pacific
(MENAFN) The US carried out another strike on a vessel accused of involvement in “narco-trafficking” in the Eastern Pacific on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reported.
In a post on X, Hegseth described the action as a “lethal kinetic strike” targeting a ship “operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO).” He added that US intelligence indicated the vessel was moving along a “known narco-trafficking route” while transporting narcotics.
“Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike,” Hegseth said.
As noted by reports, this strike is the latest in a series of US operations targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels under the Trump administration’s campaign against “narco-terrorism.”
Legal experts and rights groups have questioned the legality of such actions, suggesting they may stretch the limits of international law.
